Honour killings are simple murders and their perpetrators should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. But when it comes to law in our country it is not firm enough to provide justice to those who fall victim of this terrible crime.

I would like to highlight the Islamic viewpoint over Honour Killing because in countries like Pakistan and other neighbouring countries the root of this inhumane crime is considered to be religion. There is no such concept in Islam that is called ‘honour killing’. Islam holds every soul in high esteem and does not allow any transgression upon it. It does not allow people to take the law in their own hands and administer justice, because doing so will be leading to chaos and lawlessness. Therefore, based on this, Islam does not permit such killings.

Such violence often silences women who have been raped or suffered some other horrific attack that, in many places, is blamed on the woman. They may fear further repercussions by family members who see their violation as a dishonour to the family’s good name. As a result greater percent of the crime goes unreported to the authorities.

This menace cannot be stopped until we can protect women from their so-called protectors and punish the perpetrators who are invariably closest relatives. This is not possible unless a separate, independent and empowered institutional structure is set up for the prosecution of such cases, just like there are special laws and institutions to deal with corruption, narcotics and terrorism.

And, these special laws must come with deterrence so that the punishment for this crime becomes an example for others and as a result help uplift the social status of women.

IMTIAZ ALI MIRANI

Shikarpur, Sindh

