Recently a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gunned down by her brother ‘in the name of honour’ after a Panchayat condemned her to death in Sukkur. It is appreciating that police arrested the culprits and registered a murder case. Culprits, however, should be handed down strict punishment at the earliest after a speedy trial in accordance with provisions of honour killing bill in order to avoid occurrence of such incidents in future.

Unfortunately, violence against women continues to persist in new and increasingly brutal forms instead of a growing global awareness of gender rights. Despite massive efforts including the passage of anti-honour killing bill by Parliament to eradicate this torment, cases of honour killing are still regularly being reported from parts of the country.

On the contrary, there is a dire need of steps to be taken with the cooperation of the civil society to vanquish this monstrosity. Accordingly, govt should provide right kind of education to young lot that both male and female are important part of household. May awareness helps stifling this menace of honour killing.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

