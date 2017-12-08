Honour, dented by marriage

What I find hard to understand is; what is so trivial in the definition of honour which has kept a portion of our society in dark about its crux for centuries? What is the reason of prolong misunderstanding of the word honour? And probably the most frightening and equally important question is for how many more years their mind will remain wilfully hijacked by a wrong and rotten concept of honour? Well, ideally right people to ask these questions are ones against whom these very questions are raised. But isn’t it an exercise in futility since they have for long stuffed their mind with a different description of honour? Hence the saying “it is difficult to put a fresh theory in somebody’s mind but it is more difficult to draw out an old one” Two more souls have ceased to exist among us in the face of another tragic incident of honour killing, which took place in Karachi recently.

Such is the rapid repetition of these occurrences. As with other such incidents, this time also a newly wedded couple was accused of bringing dishonour to their families. Thereupon, a Jirga was called to settle the matter. No wonder, the Jirga, mostly attended by the hot-headed family members and natives, saw cold –blooded murder of the couple as the only substitute for the revival of their honour-dented by the marriage.

No sooner said than done, a plot was set up to kill the couple and it was merely a matter of few days before the plot reached its practical conclusion. Although, the Sindh police has done well so far by arresting nine suspects but the burning question is how many of these suspects, among them killers, conspirators and facilitators, will meet their practical conclusion?

VASDEV

Mithi, Tharparkar

