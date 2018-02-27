Honor, under Huawei Group, kicks off operations in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chris Sun, the vice president of Honor in the Middle East and Africa, commented “Pakistan has immense potential since it is one of the fastest growing markets in the region. The good thing about this market is that 70% of the population is under 30 years of age and a true representation of Honor. We are bringing the best product line to match the needs and enrich their lifestyle. The honor brand is for the brave Pakistan.”

Zeeshan, the CEO of Inovi Technologies said, “We have worked with Huawei in the past and this time we are excited to work with such a young and energetic brand. We are very positive and hopeful as the product line up is promising.”

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Karachi. The guests included personalities from the media, bloggers, business partners and renowned faces from the fashion and TV industry.

The Honor has product line has four models including the Honor 7X, an award winning phone because of its full view display, and the Honor 9 lite with its dynamic four cameras. The company is also introducing its flagship model honor 9 and a budget phone Honor 5c pro.

A cricket campaign was also displayed casting Muhammad Hafeez, Shadaab Khan and Rumman Raees as ambassadors. While addressing the media Denis, The Country head of Honor Pakistan, said that we will work more with local content in order to be closer to the heart of our consumers.

This will also open up the opportunity to put our contribution in the local media and advertising industry.

Our approach is aggressive and we are very clear with the road map which we have decided with our local partners and hopefully we will have good results from this market.