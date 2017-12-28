Hong Kong stocks open higher

Hong Kong :Hong Kong stocks opened Thursday with gains, extending the previous day’s advance and following a positive lead from Wall Street. The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 percent, or 92.86 points, to 29,690.52. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.11 percent, or 3.49 points, to 3,272.29 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, eased 0.11 percent, or 1.98 points, to 1,876.82.APP/P:sup/L:abk/R:abkP:6:45/L:8:03/R:8:04LOGNO: 1

Orignally published by APP