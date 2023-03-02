Hong Kong stocks close more than 4% higher

Hong Kong and mainland stocks rallied more than four percent Wednesday after forecast-busting Chinese data showed factory activity expanding at its fastest pace in over 10 years, indicating the economy is rebounding from zero-Covid.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 4.21 percent, or 833.77 points, to 20,619.71. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.90 percent, or 32.74 points, to 3,312.35, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 1.01 percent, or 21.73 points, to 2,163.82. China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 52.6 last month, its highest since 2012 and up from 50.1 in January, as the economy reopened after years of strict pandemic controls that hammered businesses. A survey of analysts had forecast the reading to come in at 50.6. .— AFP