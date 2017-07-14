Hong Kong to import Tuna fish from Pakistan

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Pakistan has entered into business negotiation with a trade delegation from Hong Kong export world famous Tuna fish from Pakistan. In this respect a three member trade delegation comprising of importers of Sea Food from Hong Kong visited TDAP on 13th July 2017.The objective of visit of delegation is to place orders of Tuna Fish from Pakistan. The delegation had a meeting with Director General TDAP who briefed the delegates about potential of seafood export from Pakistan. The delegation informed that currently they are importing 1000 containers of seafood from the world.

TDAP have arranged the meeting of delegation with Chairman Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association and leading exporters of seafood. The delegation had fruitful meetings with seafood exporters .It is expected that due to this visit Pakistani exporters will export around 50 containers of Tuna Fish to Hong Kong.

It is important to mention that Hong Kong is one of the potential market for seafood and their annual import of seafood is around US$ 3.3 billion. Due to visit of this delegation our exports of seafood to Hong Kong will increased.