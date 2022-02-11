Hong Kong extends ban on flights from eight countries including Pakistan

Hong Kong has extended a ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including Pakistan and India amid concerns over the growing number of Covid-19 cases.

The ban will remain in effect till March 4.

The other countries include the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, France, and Philippines. Hong Kong has also imposed a flight ban on Nepal.

Flights to Hong Kong have been decreased by 90 percent as the financial hub is making efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

According to Hong Kong’s health authorities, the daily cases of coronavirus have surged to 1,325.

“Our healthcare system is overloaded, it’s really beyond capacity,” said Chuang Shuk-kwan, a senior health official.

Meanwhile, at least 39 people died due to the infection while 3,498 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

the overall toll has now surged to 29,687 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,477,573.

Pakistan conducted a total of 58,077 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio has been recorded at 6.02 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,663.