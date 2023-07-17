Honda Shine 125 just hits the Pakistani market and the bike is making waves due to its sporty look, and comfortable riding experience. Backed by 125cc BS-VI Engine which develops a power of 10.74 bhp and a torque of 11 Nm.

Honda Shine or Honda 125 F comes up with a combined braking system of both wheels; the front is disc brakes. The bike weighs over 110 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of around 10 liters.

Honda Shine is a commuter two-wheeler developed by the country’s top auto giant and it caters to buyers who are looking for sporty and modern design without compromising looks, and efficiency.

The looks and performance coupled with Honda’s reliability, makes Honda 125 F Shine a solid all-round ride, which is expected to give tough time to its competitors.

Honda Shine 125 Specifications

Honda Shine 125 Price 2023

Currently, Honda Shine 125 price is available at price range of Rs380,000.