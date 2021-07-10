Honda reduces car prices by up to Rs135,000

Honda Atlas Cars Limited has reduced prices of its certain variants after the federal government announced a cut in taxes to facilitate consumers.

“Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited is grateful to the Government of Pakistan for taking a keen interest in facilitating the auto industry and for undertaking measures for the betterment of the industry as well as its consumers,” read official notification.

The revised car prices are effective from 01-07-2021 for all Honda vehicles.



Honda decreased the price of Civic’s Turbo variant by Rs135,000 and its new price is Rs4.56 million. The prices of other Civic 1.8 and Civic 1.8 Oriel variants have been reduced by Rs115,000.

The new price of Civic 1.8 has been fixed at Rs3.61 million while Civic 1.8 Oriel will be available for Rs3.86 million.

BRV’s price has been reduced by Rs105,000 and its new price is Rs3.37 million.

Honda has not announced the price of its City variants as it is going to launch the new model.