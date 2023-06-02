Honda Pridor Price June 2023

Atlas Honda launched Pridor as the successor of the Honda CD 100 but Pridor is loaded with more features.

The two-wheeler is apparently more elegant and its aerodynamic design, and constant mileage wooed buyers who are looking for something between Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125.

Honda Pridor comes with first-rate suspension and a 4-speed engine. Its gleaming front headline has been covered, while striking indicators and the captivating silencer further improved its design.

Besides being powered with the latest features, the new bike is said to be reliable as a long-term ride, following the suit of other Honda bikes. Its robustness however was unaided as it comes with sporty design, improved fuel average.

Along with modern features and reliability, the parts availability of Pridor also made it more famous for Pakistanis who are concerned about the local market.

Latest price of Honda Pridor 2023

As of June 2023, the price of the Honda Pridor 2023 is PKR 203,900.

Fuel average of Honda Pridor 2023

Honda Pridor is backed by a 100cc engine which is fuel efficient, rider can get a decent fuel average between 50-55 kilometers per litre.

Honda Pridor colors

Honda Prider comes in three colors

Red

Blue

Black

Honda Pridor Techincal Specs