Honda Pridor is a known, and trustworthy bike as the two-wheeler is a perfect blend of styling and robust performance. The bike has more elegance, an aerodynamic design, and constant mileage, which makes it stand out among its competitors.
Pridor is backed by a four-stroke Overhead camshaft (OHC) engine, its shiny headlamp wide indicators, and a wrapped silencer which increases looks.
Pridor is positioned below the Hero CG 125 and above the CD 70, while its styling is unique as compared to other models. The 100cc bike is best for buyers who are looking for a bike with a comfortable height and a relaxing seat.
The unit of the country’s oldest bike assembler contoured fuel tank with garnished side covers and stylish speedometer. Besides being powered with the latest features, the Honda Pridor is said to be reliable as a long-term ride, following suit of other Honda bikes. Along with the latest features, the parts availability of Pridor also made it more famous for Pakistanis who are concerned about the local market.
Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan
Honda Pridor is available at the price of Rs208,900 in August 2023.
Honda Pridor Installment Plans 2023
Honda has rolled out several installment plans which are available for 3 months to 3 years. However, the zero markup option can be availed for 9 months. The installment plans are available across all cities, and the delivery will be done at the nearest dealership.
Bank Alfalah
|Duration
|Down Payment 30 percent
|Monthly installment
|3 Months
|Rs69,000
|Rs 52,950
|6 Months
|Rs69,000
|Rs 26,600
|9 Months
|Rs69,000
|Rs17,800
Meezan Bank
Honda Pridor specs
Honda Pridor Fuel Average
Honda Pridor’s fuel average is around 45-55 km per litre, figures may vary as per bike condition and maintainance.
Honda Pridor Colors
Honda Pridor is available in Red, Blue and Black colour.