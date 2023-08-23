Honda Pridor is a known, and trustworthy bike as the two-wheeler is a perfect blend of styling and robust performance. The bike has more elegance, an aerodynamic design, and constant mileage, which makes it stand out among its competitors.

Pridor is backed by a four-stroke Overhead camshaft (OHC) engine, its shiny headlamp wide indicators, and a wrapped silencer which increases looks.

Pridor is positioned below the Hero CG 125 and above the CD 70, while its styling is unique as compared to other models. The 100cc bike is best for buyers who are looking for a bike with a comfortable height and a relaxing seat.

The unit of the country’s oldest bike assembler contoured fuel tank with garnished side covers and stylish speedometer. Besides being powered with the latest features, the Honda Pridor is said to be reliable as a long-term ride, following suit of other Honda bikes. Along with the latest features, the parts availability of Pridor also made it more famous for Pakistanis who are concerned about the local market.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

Honda Pridor is available at the price of Rs208,900 in August 2023.

Honda Pridor Installment Plans 2023

Honda has rolled out several installment plans which are available for 3 months to 3 years. However, the zero markup option can be availed for 9 months. The installment plans are available across all cities, and the delivery will be done at the nearest dealership.

Bank Alfalah

Duration Down Payment 30 percent Monthly installment 3 Months Rs69,000 Rs 52,950 6 Months Rs69,000 Rs 26,600 9 Months Rs69,000 Rs17,800

Meezan Bank

Honda Pridor specs

Honda Pridor Fuel Average

Honda Pridor’s fuel average is around 45-55 km per litre, figures may vary as per bike condition and maintainance.

Honda Pridor Colors

Honda Pridor is available in Red, Blue and Black colour.