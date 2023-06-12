Honda Pridor latest price June 2023

Honda Pridor, also known as Honda CD 100, is a known Pakistani two-wheeler known for its ultimate modern design and technology. The bike being the most ideal travel partner on a wide range of territory is a feature-loaded bike.

Pridor is backed by 4-Stroke Overhead air-cooled single-cylinder engine alongside a widening seat. The service cost of a 100cc bike is affordable. Its sleek body along with embellished side covers makes it a hot ride.

Some of its unique features include a speedometer, and latest front lamp, dark-toned suppressor exhaust.

Honda Pridor Tech Features

Honda Pridor Bike Mileage

Honda Pridor offers around 54 km per litre.

Honda Pridor latest price in Pakistan

As of June 2023, the price of Honda Pridor stands at Rs203,900