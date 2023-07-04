Honda Pridor is a hot ride as the two-wheeler comes with grace, an aerodynamic design, and offers decent mileage.

The bike is backed by a 4-stroke engine and modern suspension while its bigger headlight, latest indicators, and wrapped silencer make it a stylish option among the latest bikes. Durability remains paramount as Pridor offers tremendous power to compete with its rivals.

Honda 100 is being the most ideal travel partner on a wide range of territory and is a feature-loaded bike. The service cost of a 100cc bike is affordable. Its sleek body along with embellished side covers makes it a hot ride.

Some of its unique features include a speedometer, and latest front lamp, and a dark-toned suppressor exhaust.

Honda Prior Tech Features

Honda Pridor Bike Mileage

Honda Pridor offers around 54 km per litre.

Honda Pridor latest price in Pakistan

As of July 2023, the price of the Honda Pridor stands at Rs203,900