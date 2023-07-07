Leading bike makers including Honda increased the prices of motorcycles multiple times and inflation-weary people are facing hard times buying new bikes.

Amid the record increase in bike prices, Honda has made bike purchases stress-free. UBL, MCB, Bank Alfalah, and some other commercial banks are offering Honda Atlas bikes but the facility is only available to credit card holders.

Honda Pridor offers smooth ride as it comes with a relaxing seat with a seat bar, its stylish contoured fuel tank, and dashboard design speedometer. Its contemporary winkers and backlight with aerodynamic cowl, dark-toned muffler exhaust, and other features make it stand with its competitive bikes.

Honda Pridor Price in Pakistan 2023

As of July 2023, Honda Pridor is available at the price of Rs203,900.

Honda Pridor Installment Plans

Honda has rolled out several installment plans which are available for 3 months to 3 years. However, the zero mark-up option can be availed for 9 months.

The installment plans are available across all cities, and the delivery will be done at the nearest dealership.

Bank Alfalah

Duration Down Payment 30 percent Monthly installment 3 Months Rs68,100 Rs 52,900 6 Months Rs68,100 Rs 26,483 9 Months Rs68,100 Rs17,655

Meezan Bank

Honda Pridor specs