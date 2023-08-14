Honda Pridor is a perfect blend of modern styling and power as the bike offers an affordable ride, with no compromise on power.

The bike holds 4 stroke Overhead camshaft engine while its big lamp, bright indicators, and wrapped silencer, with an aggressive front look. The bike is chosen to be a long-term ride. Its sleek body along with embellished side covers makes it a hot ride.

Amid the huge increase in bike prices, Honda has made bike purchases stress-free. Several commercial banks including MCB, Bank Alfalah, and UBL are offering Honda Atlas bikes for leasing but the facility is only available to credit card holders.

Honda Pridor Latest Price in Pakistan

As of August 2023, Honda Pridor is available at the price of Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Installment Plans

Honda has rolled out several installment plans which are available for 3 months to 3 years. However, the zero markup option can be availed for 9 months.

The installment plans are available across all cities, and the delivery will be done at the nearest dealership.

Bank Alfalah

Duration Down Payment 30 percent Monthly installment 3 Months Rs69,000 Rs 52,950 6 Months Rs69,000 Rs 26,600 9 Months Rs69,000 Rs17,800

Meezan Bank