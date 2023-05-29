Honda Pridor Installment Plan with zero markup

Bikes prices in Pakistan skyrocketed in recent times as distressed people are forced to buy two-wheelers.

Amid the soaring prices, Honda has made bike purchases stress free. UBL, MCB, Bank Alfalah, and some other commercial banks are offering Honda Atlas bikes but the facility is only available to credit card holders.

Honda Pridor comes with a relaxing seat with a seat bar, its stylish contoured fuel tank, and dashboard design speedometer make it a hot ride in the country where people looking in the budget either option CD-70 or go for CG-125.

Its contemporary winkers and backlight with aerodynamic cowl, dark-toned muffler exhaust, and other features make it stand with its competitive bikes.

Honda Pridor Price in Pakistan 2023

As of May 2023, Honda Pridor is available at the price of Rs203,900.

Honda Pridor Installment Plans

Details shared on the Honda website stated that it is available on installment plans available for 3 months to 3 years. However, the zero mark-up option can be availed for 6 months.

The installment plans are available across all cities, and the delivery will be done at the nearest dealership.

Click Here for all banking options for Honda Pridor.

Honda Pridor specs

The two-wheeler bike comes with a 4-speed air-cooled engine capable of producing 7.5 horsepower (hp) at 8500 RPM. It comes with a 9.7-liter fuel tank, which is sufficient enough as compared to the rest of the bikes of its leagues.