Honda Pridor is known for its contemporary design and specification. The 100cc bike is no less than an ideal travel partner on a wide range of territory. The bike offers a smooth ride, which makes it an ideal choice for daily commute and short excursions.

Engineered with 4-stroke air-cooled engine, Honda Pridor is paired with a 4-speed constant transmission system. The comfortable position of the bike allows rider to select the appropriate gear for different riding conditions.

Pridor is positioned below the Hero CG 125 and above CD 70, while its styling is unique as compared to other models. Honda Pridor is apparently more elegant and its aerodynamic design, and constant mileage wooed buyers who are looking for a bike with comfortable height and relaxing seat.

The modern sleek design contoured fuel tank with garnished side covers and stylish speedometer, bright front light with painted muffler make it stand unique. The bike comes with first-rate suspension and a 4-speed engine. Its striking indicators and captivating look further improved its design and performance.

Besides being powered with the latest features, Honda Pridor is said to be reliable as a long-term ride, following suit of other Honda bikes. Along with the latest features, the parts availability of Pridor also made it more famous for Pakistanis who are concerned about the local market.

Latest price of Honda Pridor 2023

As of August 2023, the price of the Honda Pridor 2023 is Rs208,900.

Fuel average of Honda Pridor 2023

Honda Pridor is backed by a 100cc engine which is fuel efficient, rider can get a decent fuel average between 50-55 kilometers per litre.

Honda Pridor colors

Honda Pridor comes in three colors

Red

Blue

Black

Honda Pridor Specs