Honda Pakistan extends plant shutdown till mid-April

LAHORE – Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd on Friday announced it extend its production shut down for another 15 days till April 15 due to an ongoing economic crisis and import restrictions in the country.

The auto manufacturer on March 8 announced an initial shutdown and it was expected to resume production activities on March 31 but it has now been extended, making it the longest plant shutdown to date.

The company said that economic challenges in Pakistan have disrupted its supply chain.

“As a result, the Company is not in a position to continue with its production and ultimately has continued to shut down its plant from April 01, 2023, to April 15, 2023,” the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange in a notice.

Earlier, Indus Motor Company Limited and Pak Suzuki Motor Company, have also halted their production for the last three quarters due to the economic woes of the country.