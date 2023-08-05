LAHORE – Atlas Honda has announced another hike in the prices of all motorcycles from August 5, 2023.

After seeing Rs3,000 increase in the latest price revision, Honda CD70cc will now be available for purchase at Rs157,900.

Similarly, the CD70 (Dream) will now be selling for Rs168,900 after an increase of Rs3,000.

The latest prices, according to official website, of CG125, CB 125F and CB 150F are Rs 234,900, Rs390,900, and Rs493,900, respectively.

The one of the leading motorcycle manufacturers has announced the increase for the sixth times in running year as Pakistani rupee has lost massive ground against the US dollar.