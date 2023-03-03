Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan by up to Rs25,000

ISLAMABAD – Atlas Honda on Friday increased prices of its motorcycles by up to Rs25,000, driven by the massive depreciation of Pakistani rupee, and the increase in the cost of production of automobiles.

The new prices of the country’s most selling two-wheelers will come into effect from March 03, 2023.

With another hike, the price of its famous model CD70 has been increased by Rs7,000 to Rs144,900.

The rate of the Honda CD Dream has been increased by Rs8,000, taking the revised price to Rs155,500. Atlas Honda’s Pridor 100cc variant is now available for Rs190,500 following an upward price revision of Rs9,000.

The rate of the top-of-the-line variant CB 150F surged by a staggering Rs25,000 to Rs443,900.

Here’s the complete list of revised prices: