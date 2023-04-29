Honda increases motorcycle prices 5th time in 2023

LAHORE – Atlas Honda has again increased the prices of motorcycles by up to 15,000 from July 1, 2023, it was learnt Saturday night.

After the price revision, Honda CD70cc will now be available for purchase at Rs154,900 after an increase of Rs5,000.

Similarly, the CD70 (Dream) will now be selling for Rs165,900 after an increase of Rs5,000.

Moreover, CG125’s price has been up by Rs6,000, and the new price crossed Rs203,900. CG125 will now be selling for Rs229,900 after an increase of Rs7,000.

Following the price hike, CG125 S’s price reaches Rs275,900, CB125F, CB150F, and CB150F (Silver) Rs380,900, Rs473,900, and Rs477,900, respectively.

The company last raised its prices just a month ago owing to issues with the opening of letters of credit (LCs).

A local bike dealer, Muhammad Irfan told Pakistan Observer, the company did not give any reason for the price hike.

However, bike assembler companies in Pakistan have been frequently passing on the impact of the rising cost of production on account of rupee depreciation against the dollar and high freight rates to consumers.