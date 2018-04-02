Honda increases bike prices

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) has increased bike prices by Rs500-3,000 due to devaluation of the rupee against the dollar despite achieving over 90 per cent localisation.

The company increased the price of CD-70 after a gap of three years by Rs500 to Rs64,000. The new price of CD-70 Dream and Pridor is now fixed at Rs68,500 and Rs88,000, up Rs1,000 while the price of CG-125 has been raised by Rs1,500 to Rs 109,000.

CG-125 Delux and CB-150 will now cost Rs129,500 and Rs165,000 from April 2, 2018 after a jump of Rs 3,000 per bike. Surprisingly, Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) on its website claimed that 92pc localisation has been achieved for bikes.

Overall import bill for completely- and semi-knocked down kits of two wheelers rose to $69 million from $56m in same period last fiscal, up by 23pc.

Atlas Honda is expected to achieve sales of 1.1 million units by end of its financial year ending March 31, while it aims to hit sales of 1.3m bikes in its next financial year, a Honda dealer said.

He said improvement in law and order situation in Karachi has boosted the overall sales of Honda bikes to over 50,000 units per annum. The sales hovered around 10,000-12,000 units some three years back due to lawlessness in the mega city. Lack of public transport has also pushed up demand of two-wheelers.

The dealer said the share of Honda 70cc in company’s overall sales ranges between 42-45pc followed by 40pc market share by 125cc.