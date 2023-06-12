Honda Civic Price June 2023

Honda Civic is a masterpiece as the stylish sedan car manages to impress the masses despite skyrocketing prices. The compact car gained recognition for its comfort, and sharp looks for years.

Manufactured by automobile giant Atlas Honda, Civic went through various generations since the 70s, and the company continues to launch new features and trims with fresh models.

Nowadays, people are driving the eleventh generation of Honda Civic which comes in 3 variants in Pakistan.

Besides aesthetics, Honda Civic is loaded with a hand full of features including daytime running lights, Halogen projector headlamps, side mirrors, sleek tail lamps, and adjustable door mirrors. Some of the top features include its electric power steering and big display.

Honda Civic models in Pakistan

Honda Civic Standard – 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Honda Civic Oriel – 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Honda Civic RS – 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Honda Civic 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price Honda Civic Standard 8,599,000 Honda Civic Oriel 8,949,000 Honda Civic RS 10,199,000

Honda Civic Specs

Honda Civic mileage

Within city, Honda Civic offers somewhere between 11-14 km/litre