Honda Civic Price June 2023

Honda Civic is a masterpiece as the stylish sedan car manages to impress the masses despite skyrocketing prices. The compact car gained recognition for its comfort, and sharp looks for years.
Manufactured by automobile giant Atlas Honda, Civic went through various generations since the 70s, and the company continues to launch new features and trims with fresh models.
Nowadays, people are driving the eleventh generation of Honda Civic which comes in 3 variants in Pakistan.
Besides aesthetics, Honda Civic is loaded with a hand full of features including daytime running lights, Halogen projector headlamps, side mirrors, sleek tail lamps, and adjustable door mirrors. Some of the top features include its electric power steering and big display.
Honda Civic models in Pakistan
- Honda Civic Standard – 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol
- Honda Civic Oriel – 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol
- Honda Civic RS – 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol
Honda Civic 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan
|Models
|Price
|Honda Civic Standard
|8,599,000
|Honda Civic Oriel
|8,949,000
|Honda Civic RS
|10,199,000
Honda Civic Specs
Honda Civic mileage
Within city, Honda Civic offers somewhere between 11-14 km/litre
Not a single Honda Civic was sold in March this year with auto-industry in doldrums