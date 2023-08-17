Honda Civic is counted among good looking cars in Pakistan and the much-sought sedan is no less than a masterpiece as it impressed in both performance and aesthetics.

One of key reasons why car enthusiasts are attracted to the Honda Civic in Pakistan is its reliability and resale value. Engineered with superior DOHC dual VTC engine, Honda vehicles hold reputation to run for an extended period of time.

Manufactured by automobile giant Atlas Honda, the Civic went through various generations since the 70s, and the Japanese auto giant continues to show up with the latest trims. As of mid-August, people are driving the eleventh generation of Honda Civic which comes in 3 variants in Pakistan.

Besides its sharp looks, Honda Civic is loaded with a hand full of features including daytime running lights, Halogen projector headlamps, side mirrors, sleek tail lamps, and adjustable door mirrors. Some of the top features include its electric power steering and big display.

Honda Civic models in Pakistan

Model Engine size and Transmission Honda Civic Standard 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol Honda Civic Oriel 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol Honda Civic RS 1500 cc, Automatic, Petrol

Honda Civic 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price Honda Civic Standard 8,599,000 Honda Civic Oriel 8,949,000 Honda Civic RS 10,199,000

Honda Civic Specs

Honda Civic Fuel Average

Within the city, Honda Civic offers somewhere between 11-14 km/litre