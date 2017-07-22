Honda Civic marked highest sales record

Lahore

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) announced that the Honda Civic marked its record breaking sales volume for one year since its launch on July 21, 2016. The sales during one year from July 2016 to June 2017 reached 20,400 units (increase of 434 % in comparison with the same period of the last year), making another great milestone for the company.

Honda models have been very well accepted by the Pakistani customers thanks to their modern designs and futuristic features, and through the products, Honda has been offering “joy” of purchasing for our valued customers. Honda continues to do so with the flagship Civic model.

The all-new Honda Civic has set a high benchmark with its innovative features and futuristic design. The design is highly eye-catching and stylish. The new Civic has becomes much bigger and wider in exterior size than all the previous generations.

Furthermore, the model offers various advanced features; Push Start, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Auto Brake Hold (ABH), SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Immobilizer and Navigation System., which made it very special for the customers to possess.

Honda has always given special emphasis on manufacturing. The company has the state of the art production facility and every car that it produces is a symbol of quality. The company and its employees feel the greatest of joys to manufacture great cars for the customers, and the all-new Civic has been manufactured with great passions of Honda associates in Pakistan, which is another key of the success of the new Civic.

HACPL is committed to improving all the functions at the company, including sales, after-sale, and manufacturing so that the company keeps offering “joy” of purchasing, while the company enjoys “joy” of manufacturing and “joy” of selling.—PR