Honda City Price June 2023

Honda City is a popular sedan produced by Honda Atlas Cars which remained in the market since early 80s and has undergone several generations of updates and redesigns.

In parts of the world including Pakistan, Honda City remained a popular choice among four wheelers buyers for decades, and it still counted among most selling models.

Honda City’s latest generation comes with a modern design with spacious interior and modern technology features and is known for its fuel efficiency, comfort, and reliability. The car is famous among youth as its modern LED lamps, LED taillights, latest infotainment system automatic climate control, loaded steering wheel, keyless entry, and push-button start make it a good choice.

The sedan’s reliable and fuel-efficient engine wooed people, especially in metropolises where people used these on a regular basis. Its smooth driving experience with the latest safety features like ABS braking and multiple airbags makes it a considerable choice with cars of its league.

Honda City Latest Price in Pakistan

Honda City 1.2L MT Rs4,779,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs4,929,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,549,000 Honda City 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 Honda City 1.5LAS CVT Rs5,979,000

Honda City Specifications