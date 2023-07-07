Honda ruled Pakistani market with the continuation of City for over a decade, Honda City survived in the highly competitive Pakistani market. The sedan car had become fun to drive once again, while it looked very much the part of new-age vehicles, and comes with loaded features.

The car is a popular choice as it gained a considerable market in Pakistan. Honda City offers stylish design, comfortable interiors, and reliable performance. The car produced by Honda Atlas Cars remained in the market since the early 80s and has undergone several generations of updates and redesigns.

Honda City remained a popular choice among buyers for a long time, and it still counted among most selling units.

Honda City’s latest generation comes with a modern design with spacious interior and modern technology features and is known for its fuel efficiency, comfort, and reliability. The car is famous among youth as its modern LED lamps, LED taillights, latest infotainment system automatic climate control, loaded steering wheel, keyless entry, and push-button start make it a good choice. The sedan’s reliable and fuel-efficient engine satisfied people, especially in metropolises where drivers used these on a regular basis. Its smooth driving experience with the latest safety features like ABS braking and multiple airbags makes it a considerable choice with cars of its league.

Honda City Latest Price Update

Models Price Honda City 1.2L MT Rs4,779,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs4,929,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,549,000 Honda City 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 Honda City 1.5LAS CVT Rs5,979,000

Honda City Specifications

Honda City Fuel Average

One of the most selling sedan cars offers somewhere between 17.8 Kmpl to 18.4 Kmpl within city.