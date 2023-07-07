Honda ruled Pakistani market with the continuation of City for over a decade, Honda City survived in the highly competitive Pakistani market. The sedan car had become fun to drive once again, while it looked very much the part of new-age vehicles, and comes with loaded features.
The car is a popular choice as it gained a considerable market in Pakistan. Honda City offers stylish design, comfortable interiors, and reliable performance. The car produced by Honda Atlas Cars remained in the market since the early 80s and has undergone several generations of updates and redesigns.
Honda City remained a popular choice among buyers for a long time, and it still counted among most selling units.
Honda City Latest Price Update
|Models
|Price
|Honda City 1.2L MT
|Rs4,779,000
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|Rs4,929,000
|Honda City 1.5LS CVT
|Rs5,549,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS MT
|Rs5,759,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS CVT
|Rs5,979,000
Honda City Specifications
Honda City Fuel Average
One of the most selling sedan cars offers somewhere between 17.8 Kmpl to 18.4 Kmpl within city.