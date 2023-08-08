The sixth generation of Honda City stands tall in sedans as the car comes with several facelifts, and despite the inclusion of new players like KIA, Hyundai and United, Honda City holds a considerable share in the Pakistani market.

The economical vehicle made by Honda Atlas Cars has been around since the early 1980s and has gone through a lot of modifications.

Honda City amassed huge buyers as its fuel economy, comfort, and dependability is worth trying. The 5-seater sedan comes with a contemporary design, and latest tech gears.

Some of its latest designs including push-button start, keyless entry, automated temperature control, loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and newest multimedia system.

It comes with electric power steering (EPS), front power windows / electric windows, modern infotainment system, and electronic brake force distribution (EBD).

Honda City Latest Price 2023

Models Price Honda City 1.2L MT Rs4,779,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs4,929,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,549,000 Honda City 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 Honda City 1.5LAS CVT Rs5,979,000

Honda City Specifications

Honda City Fuel Average

Honda City offers between 15 to 18 kmpl, depending on car condition and maintainance.