Honda City is a famous name in the Pakistani market. This mid-size sedan was first introduced in the 90s and even after decades, the vehicle still holds its reputation in Pakistan. Over the years, the car lead sales tally of Honda in Pakistan.
The country of over 240 million has just seen the sixth Generation; while first-world countries advanced to 7th Generation. It competes with Toyota Yaris and Changan Alsvin.
Honda City amassed huge buyers as its fuel economy, comfort, and dependability are worth trying. The 5-seater sedan comes with a contemporary design and the latest tech gear.
It comes with electric power steering (EPS), front power windows / electric windows, a modern infotainment system, and electronic brake force distribution (EBD).
Honda City Latest Price August 2023
|Models
|Price
|Honda City 1.2L MT
|Rs4,779,000
|Honda City 1.2L CVT
|Rs4,929,000
|Honda City 1.5LS CVT
|Rs5,549,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS MT
|Rs5,759,000
|Honda City 1.5LAS CVT
|Rs5,979,000
Honda City Specifications