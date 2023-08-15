Honda City is a famous name in the Pakistani market. This mid-size sedan was first introduced in the 90s and even after decades, the vehicle still holds its reputation in Pakistan. Over the years, the car lead sales tally of Honda in Pakistan.

The country of over 240 million has just seen the sixth Generation; while first-world countries advanced to 7th Generation. It competes with Toyota Yaris and Changan Alsvin.

Honda City amassed huge buyers as its fuel economy, comfort, and dependability are worth trying. The 5-seater sedan comes with a contemporary design and the latest tech gear.

Some of its latest designs include a push-button start, keyless entry, automated temperature control, a loaded steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the newest multimedia system.

It comes with electric power steering (EPS), front power windows / electric windows, a modern infotainment system, and electronic brake force distribution (EBD).

Honda City Latest Price August 2023

Models Price Honda City 1.2L MT Rs4,779,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs4,929,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,549,000 Honda City 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 Honda City 1.5LAS CVT Rs5,979,000

Honda City Specifications