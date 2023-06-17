Honda CG 125 latest Price Pakistan

Honda’s famous CG 125 is no less than a craze in Pakistan as the powerful bike ruled for decades. CG125 bike still holds huge fanbase due to many reasons with durability and its powerful engine and sound remaining at the top.

Several bike makers including Honda jacked up the prices of all bikes as the Pakistani rupee nosedived, and inflation skyrocketed.

Amid the economic crisis, the oldest bike manufacturer also increased the prices of Honda CG 125.

Latest price of Honda CG 125 2023

As of June 2023, the current price of the Honda CG 125 is PKR 229,900 and Special Edition costs PKR 275,900.

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

The fuel average of the country’s most selling bike is around 35 km per litres.

Honda CG 125 Specs