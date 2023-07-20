Honda is a market leader in Pakistan and its two most-selling bikes including Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125 can be seen around every corner of the country as the auto giant leads the local market in the two-wheeler segment.

Despite any major changes over time, Honda CG 125 is still ruling as it holds a huge fanbase, courtesy of its durability and its powerful engine, and thrilling sound.

Honda jacked up rates of all bikes following the depreciation of local currency, and inflation touched record high.

Latest price of Honda CG 125 July 2023

Currently, the current price of the Honda CG 125 is PKR 229,900 and Special Edition costs PKR 275,900.

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

The fuel average of Honda CG 125 is around 35 km per litres, but it varies.

Honda CG 125 Specs