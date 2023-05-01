Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan – May 2023

LAHORE – Atlas Honda again stunned people with another price hike, with the surge going as high as Rs15000.

After the price revision, the company’s favorite Honda CG125 will now be available at Rs229,900 after an increase of Rs7,000.

Similarly, the CD70 will now be selling for Rs149,900 after an increase of Rs5,000.

Following the price hike, CG125 S’s price reaches Rs275,900, CB125F, CB150F, and CB150F (Silver) Rs380,900, Rs473,900, and Rs477,900, respectively.

The leading bike maker revised its prices on all of the models in the wake of rupee depreciation and issues with the opening of letters of credit (LCs).