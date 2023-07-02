Honda’s all-time favorite CG 125 is still ruling in Pakistan as the powerful bike still holds huge fanbase due to its durability and its robust engine and thrilling sound.

Several auto giants including Honda raised prices of all bikes as the rupee nosedived, and inflation touched record high.

As the rupee remains under pressure, Honda increased the prices of Honda CG 125, and other units multiple times over the years.

Latest price of Honda CG 125

As of July 2023, the current price of the Honda CG 125 is PKR 229,900 and Special Edition costs PKR 275,900.

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

The fuel average of the country’s most selling bike is around 35 km per litres.

Honda CG 125 Specs