Honda CG 125 is an above entry-level commuter bike slotted above Honda CD 70 and Honda Pridor. The front end of the bike features a traditional rectangular headlamp, and the selling bike gets a big fuel tank with body graphics.

Honda CG 125 is targeted towards people expecting high performance, and the bike delivers 11.0 Horse Power at 8500.0 RPM. The bike is not built for people concerned with fuel efficiency, but to deliver high performance as it can touch a top speed of 120kmph.

Its engine is overpowered to tackle daily commute. The latest model of CG 125 gets painted exhaust muffler which further enhances the looks of the bike.

Honda is a market leader in the local market and its two most-selling bikes including Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125 can be seen around every corner of the country as the auto giant leads the local market in the two-wheeler segment.

Despite any major changes over time, Honda CG 125 is still ruling as it holds a huge fanbase, courtesy of its durability and its powerful engine, and thrilling sound.

Honda increased rates of all bikes following the depreciation of local currency, and inflation touched record high.

Latest price of Honda CG 125 in Pakistan

Currently, the current price of the Honda CG 125 is PKR 229,900 and Special Edition (Self Start) costs PKR 275,900.

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

The fuel average of Honda CG 125 is around 35 km per litres, but it varies.

Honda CG 125 Specs