Founded nearly 50 years back, Honda is still popular for rugged bikes, especially Honda CG 125. Honda bikes stayed unchanged for so long, however the bikes are considered as a symbol of pride in the country. As it is one of the earliest two wheelers in the country, Pakistanis grew up wanting one.

The bike is a daily commuter bike known for its robust build quality and is touted as the king of all bikes as youth, get their hands on the ride to get the best out of its pick.

Despite the arrival of new players, demand for Honda CG 125 has not been affected much, as the decades-old model is known for its build quality and resale value.

Amid the rupee devaluation, Honda jacked up the prices of almost all bikes including Honda CG 125.

Honda CG 125 price August 2023

Currently, the price of Honda CG 125 stands at PKR 229,900, and the price of self-start stands at Rs275,900.

Honda CG 125 installment breakdown

Buyers can get Honda CG 125 on an easy installment plan with zero markups, however, the option is available for credit card holders.

Total Price Rs. 229,900 3 Months Installment Rs. 76,633 6 Months Installment Rs. 38,316

Honda came up with easy installment plans with MCB, and people can use the 6-month option for zero markups.

Honda CG 125 Technical Specifications

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

Honda CG 125 offers somewhere between 35-37Km per litre, depending on usage and maintenance of the bike.