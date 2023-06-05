Honda CG 125 installments June 2023

Honda CG 125 holds its reputation for being king of two-wheelers as Pakistanis, mostly youth, are apparently in love with the bike.

Despite the addition of several new players, the demand for Honda CG 125 has not been affected, as the decades-old model is known for its build quality and resale value. CG 125 is backed by a strong engine that offers a good thrust, which excited young riders.

As the country’s auto industry has been on a constant decline in the wake of serious restrictions in production, sales, and revenue, the bikes of Atlas Honda see a marginal increase.

Amid the economic crisis, the company increased the prices of almost all bikes including the Honda CG 125 but despite the price increase, Honda CG 125 tops the list among the selling units.

Honda CG 125 price June 2023

As of June 2023, the current price of the Honda CG 125 is PKR 229,900, and the price of self-start stands at Rs275,900.

Honda CG 125 installments

Amid the skyrocketing prices, buyers can consider getting the Honda CG 125 on an easy installment plan with zero markups, however, the option is available for credit card holders.

Honda company rolled out easy installment plans with MCB, and people can use the 6-month option for zero markups.

Honda CG 125 installment breakdown

Total Price Rs. 229,900 3 Months Installment Rs. 76,633 6 Months Installment Rs. 38,316

Honda CG 125 Technical Specifications