Honda CG 125 is a daily commuter bike manufactured by the auto giant Honda, which was first introduced in the 80s and is still ruling the streets. Despite having limited changes over the decades, CG 125 remained among the most selling bikes.

The bike holds is known for its robust build quality and is touted as the king of all bikes as Pakistanis, mostly youth, get their hands on the ride to get the best out of its pick.

Despite several bikes, demand for Honda CG 125 has not been affected, as the decades-old model is known for its build quality and resale value. CG 125 is backed by a strong engine that offers a good thrust, which excited young riders.

As the country’s auto industry has been on a constant decline in the wake of serious restrictions in production, sales, and revenue, the bikes of Atlas Honda see a marginal increase. Amid the economic crisis, the company increased the prices of almost all bikes including the Honda CG 125 but despite the price increase, Honda CG 125 tops the list among the selling units.

Honda CG 125 price July 2023

As of June 2023, the current price of the Honda CG 125 is PKR 229,900, and the price of self-start stands at Rs275,900.

Honda CG 125 installment breakdown

Buyers can get Honda CG 125 on an easy installment plan with zero markups, however, the option is available for credit card holders.

Total Price Rs. 229,900 3 Months Installment Rs. 76,633 6 Months Installment Rs. 38,316

The Japanese company rolled out easy installment plans with MCB, and people can use the 6-month option for zero markups.

Honda CG 125 Technical Specifications

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average