Honda bikes are daily commuters, and despite so many years, Honda CD 70 and CG 125 are still ruling the streets.
Despite having slight variations over time, CG 125 remained among the most selling bikes due to its robust build quality, resale value, and road performance.
Amid record prices of two-wheelers, buyers are facing hard times to get bike which cross Rs2 lac mark. To facilitate people, MCB Bank Pakistan offered Honda 125 on zero markups while instalments can be extended over 36 months.
Honda 125 Price in Pakistan
The following are the latest price of Honda 125 in Pakistan
|Honda CG 125
|PKR 229,900
|Honda CG 125 Self
|PKR 275,900
|Honda CB 125F
|PKR 380,900
Honda CG 125 Zero Markup Plan
CG 125 Plan
|3 months (0 markup)
|PKR 76,633
|6 months
|PKR 42,439
|12 months
|PKR 23,096
|18 months
|PKR 16,716
|24 months
|PKR 13,575
|30 months
|PKR 11,729
|36 months
|PKR 10,530
Honda CG 125 Self
|3 months (0 markup)
|PKR 91,967
|6 months
|PKR 50,930
|12 months
|PKR 27,717
|18 months
|PKR 20,060
|24 months
|PKR 16,291
|30 months
|PKR 14,076
|36 months
|PKR 12,637