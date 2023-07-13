Honda bikes are daily commuters, and despite so many years, Honda CD 70 and CG 125 are still ruling the streets.

Despite having slight variations over time, CG 125 remained among the most selling bikes due to its robust build quality, resale value, and road performance.

Amid record prices of two-wheelers, buyers are facing hard times to get bike which cross Rs2 lac mark. To facilitate people, MCB Bank Pakistan offered Honda 125 on zero markups while instalments can be extended over 36 months.

Honda 125 Price in Pakistan

The following are the latest price of Honda 125 in Pakistan

Honda CG 125 PKR 229,900 Honda CG 125 Self PKR 275,900 Honda CB 125F PKR 380,900

Honda CG 125 Zero Markup Plan

CG 125 Plan

3 months (0 markup) PKR 76,633 6 months PKR 42,439 12 months PKR 23,096 18 months PKR 16,716 24 months PKR 13,575 30 months PKR 11,729 36 months PKR 10,530

Honda CG 125 Self

3 months (0 markup) PKR 91,967 6 months PKR 50,930 12 months PKR 27,717 18 months PKR 20,060 24 months PKR 16,291 30 months PKR 14,076 36 months PKR 12,637

Prerequisites and Conditions