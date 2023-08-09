Honda CG 125 is selling daily commuter bikes offered by Japanese auto giant Honda. The bike is still popular despite it remaining unchanged for so long. The bike is known for its robust build quality and is touted as the king of all bikes as youth, get their hands on the ride to get the best out of its pick.

Despite the arrival of new players, demand for Honda CG 125 has not been affected much, as the decades-old model is known for its build quality and resale value.

Honda has increased the prices of its all units including the Honda CG 125 and as of August, the price stands at PKR 234,900, and the price of the self-start stands at Rs 282,900.

Honda 125 leasing plan with Meezan Bank

Steps to calculate leasing plans

Visit Meezan Bank’s site, and search for Apni Bike Calculator

Choose ‘Apni Bike | Riba-Free Bike | Financing Calculator’

Select Honda from vendor option and choose Honda CG 125

Choose duration of leasing, percentage of the down payment and click on ‘Calculate.’

You will get customised Instalment plan

Honda CG 125 Technical Specifications

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

Honda CG 125 offers somewhere between 35-37Km per litre, depending on usage and maintenance of the bike.