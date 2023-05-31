Honda CG 125 2023 Price June 2023

All most all bike makers including Honda increased the prices of motorbikes as the country’s local currency plunged, and inflation skyrocketed.

Amid the economic crisis, Honda increased the prices of almost all bikes including the Honda CG 125 but despite the price increase, Honda CG 125 tops the list among the selling units.

The demand for 125 never drops, as Honda is known for its build quality and the hot favorite CG 125 is no exception as it continued to rule, courtesy of its daily use and regular wear and tear.

CG 125 is backed by a strong engine that offers a good thrust, and besides its old-school features, CG 125 is also known for its resale value.

Latest price of Honda CG 125 2023

As of June 2023, the current price of the Honda CG 125 is PKR 275,900.

Technical specs of Honda CG 125