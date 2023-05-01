Honda CD70 Latest Price in Pakistan – May 2023

LAHORE – Atlas Honda again stunned people with another price hike, with the surge going as high as Rs15000.

After the price revision, the company’s most-selling unit Honda CD70cc will now be available at Rs154,900 after an increase of Rs5,000.

Similarly, the CD70 (Dream) will now be selling for Rs165,900 after an increase of Rs5,000.

CG125’s price has been up by Rs6,000, and the new price crossed Rs203,900. CG125 will now be selling for Rs229,900 after an increase of Rs7,000.

Following the price hike, CG125 S’s price reaches Rs275,900, CB125F, CB150F, and CB150F (Silver) Rs380,900, Rs473,900, and Rs477,900, respectively.

The leading bike maker revised its prices on all of the models in the wake of rupee depreciation and issues with the opening of letters of credit (LCs).