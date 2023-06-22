Atlas Honda jacked up prices of all of the models including the Honda CD 70 over the last couple of months in the wake of rupee devaluation, and mounting build price.

Pakistani oldest bike manufacturer ranked among the top bike makers as despite the price hike, Honda CD 70 remained among the top-selling bikes.

The 70cc bike holds a status for being a tough and reliable motorbike that withstands rough usage and adverse conditions. Known for being fuel-efficient, Honda CD 70 offers good mileage, especially in times when people are facing huge petrol prices.

It’s conventional design and small engine make it less prone to mechanical issues, and the bike also needs low maintenance. Besides other offers, Honda CD 70 holds a reputation for good resale value.

Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan

The current price of the Honda CD 70 price stands at PKR 154,900.

Honda CD 70 2023 Specifications