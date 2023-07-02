Atlas Honda increased rates of all units including the cheapest model Honda CD 70 over the last couple of months following back-to-back blows to local currency, and a huge increase in build price.

The country’s oldest bike manufacturer ranked among the top makers of two-wheelers but despite a sharp increase in price, Honda CD 70 remained among the top-selling bikes.

The bike holds a status for being a tough and reliable motorbike that withstands rough usage and adverse conditions. Known for being fuel-efficient, Honda CD 70 offers good mileage, especially in times when people are facing huge petrol prices.

It’s conventional design and small engine make it less prone to mechanical issues, and the bike also needs low maintenance. Besides other offers, Honda CD 70 holds a reputation for good resale value.

Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan

The current price of the Honda CD 70 in July 2023 stands at PKR 154,900.

Honda CD 70 Fuel Average

The fuel average of Honda CD 70 is around 60-70Km/L. However, the figure can vary depending on the bike’s usage and maintenance.

Honda CD 70 2023 Specifications