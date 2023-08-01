Honda CD 70 was first introduced in the 80s and nearly after 40 years, the bike still dominated the local market and holds the highest resale value.

The selling bike of the country’s oldest bike manufacturer is known for its engine performance, build quality and durability, and fuel efficiency. Its latest engine improves performance and lowering its dry weight helps improve fuel efficiency.

Atlas Honda increased rates of all models including the Honda CD 70 over the last year in the wake of the rupee devaluation and a hike in production cost. The company however remained among the top makers of two-wheelers and CD 70, CG 125, and other models remained among the top-selling units.

Amid the plethora of options, Honda still holds the reputation for being a tough and reliable bike that withstands rough usage and adverse conditions.

Back in the day, Honda CD 70 got no competitors but now Road Prince, United, Super Power, and Metro are giving a tough time to Honda.

Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan

In August 2023, the price of the Honda CD 70 stands at PKR 154,900.

Honda CD 70 Fuel Average

The fuel average of Honda CD 70 is around 60-70Km/L. However, the figure can vary depending on the bike’s usage and maintenance.

Honda CD 70 2023 Specifications