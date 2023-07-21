Honda is a known motorbike brand in Pakistan known for its engine performance, build quality and durability, and fuel efficiency.

The country’s leading bike company however jacked up rates of all models including the Honda CD 70 over the last year in the wake of rupee devaluation and hike in production cost.

Honda however remained among the top makers of two-wheelers in the country but despite a sharp increase in price, Honda CD 70, CG 125, and other models remained among the top-selling bikes.

The company still holds the reputation for being a tough and reliable bike that withstands rough usage and adverse conditions.

Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan

The current price of the Honda CD 70 in July 2023 stands at PKR 154,900.

Honda CD 70 Fuel Average

The fuel average of Honda CD 70 is around 60-70Km/L. However, the figure can vary depending on the bike’s usage and maintenance.

Honda CD 70 2023 Specifications