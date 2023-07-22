Honda CD 70 latest Installment Plan with Bank Alfalah zero markup

Pakistan’s oldest bike maker Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) introduced new installment plans with zero markup.

As bikes prices skyrocketed in recent time, buyers are facing hard times to get new bike on cash. The deepening crisis forced all manufacturers including Honda to jack up the prices of all bikes by manifold.

Honda bikes are daily commuter by auto giant Honda, and despite so many years, Honda CD 70 and CG 125 are still ruling the streets. Despite the limited changes in bikes, Honda bikes remained among the selling units as the company still holds top reputation.

Honda bikes are backed by a strong engine that offers a good thrust. In recent times, bike prices touched sky-high and people are facing a hard time getting their hands on new bikes.

Honda Installment Plans with Bank Alfalah

Installment Plan Breakdown

Model Price 3 Month Plan 6 Month Plan 9 Month Plan Honda CD 70 Rs 154,900 Rs 51,650 Rs 25,850 Rs17,250

How to apply for Honda Bikes Installments

Interested candidates should visit the nearest Bank Alfalah branch for further details and to get application slip.

Delivery Process