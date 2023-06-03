Honda CD 70 Installments with MCB Bank 2023

All automakers increased motorbikes prices as the local currency nosedived, and inflation skyrocketed, while people are facing hard times to get new ride.

Following back-to-back surge, the price of the Honda CD 70 and other models were jacked up by manifold.

Honda CD 70 price

The price of Honda CD 70 was also increased by Rs5,000, and the latest price stands at Rs154,900.

Honda CD 70 Installments 2023

Atlas Honda again comes with new offer that allows people to buy new CD 70 in monthly installments. The following is the 3 months and 6 months installments with MCB Bank.

Price Rs. 154,900 3 Months Installment Rs. 51,633 6 Months Installment Rs. 25,816

For details, please visit https://www.mcb.com.pk/

The older bike manufacturer offered several options with zero markup that can be availed by the credit card holders of Bank Alfalah, UBL, Standard Chartered, and Faysal Bank.