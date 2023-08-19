Honda CD 70 is an iconic motorcycle motorbike that gained significant prominence in the Pakistani market, and is known for its durability, fuel efficiency, and simple design. Atlas Honda Limited assembled the bike in the country for decades and regardless of having few changes over the year, the two-wheeler still holds a healthy share.

Known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, affordability, parts availability, and strong brand identity, Honda CD 70 remained the top-selling units, while the price of the motorbike increased manifold.

Amid the massive devaluation of local currency, the price of Honda CD 70 moved up and to get a new bike or to upgrade the existing ride, Pakistanis are now looking for easy installment plans.

Lately, Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), the manufacturer of most selling bikes, announced a zero percent markup installment plan for its bikes including Honda CD 70.

The zero percent markup plan is available with several banks including Silk Bank that allowed users to get the bikes without paying additional cost.

Honda CD 70 Latest Price in Pakistan

The price of the Honda CD 70 2024 model stands at Rs157,900. The Japanese auto giant lately increased rates of all models including CD 70 amid the crisis.

Honda CD 70 Installment Plans

Duration Leasing Plans 3 Months Rs55,150 6 Months Rs27,500 9 Months Rs18,380 12 Months Rs13,800

Let it be known that the buyer will have to pay a 2.5 percent processing fee for the product, and FED will also be charged.