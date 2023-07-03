Honda CD 70 is most selling motorcycle manufactured by Atlas Honda Limited, a joint venture between Honda Motor Company of Japan and Atlas Group of Pakistan. Honda CD 70 is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability, which has made it top choice for riders.

Amid record prices, Pakistanis are facing a hard time getting motorbikes, with prices going as high as 0.25 million. Like other models, the price of Honda CD 70 has also increased as manufacturers flagged the cost of production and depreciation of local currency behind the surge.

To get a new bike or to upgrade the existing ride, people are now looking for easy installment plans.

Lately, Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), the manufacturer of most selling bikes, announced a zero percent markup installment plan for its two bikes – Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125.

The attractive offer is however only available at Honda’s 3S dealerships.

The zero percent markup plan allowed users to get the bikes without paying additional cost but the offer extends up to six months.

Let it be known that the buyer will have to pay a 2.5 percent processing fee for the product, and FED will also be charged.

Honda CD 70 Installment plan

Honda CG 125 Installment plan